Former Citibank Singapore CEO moves to DBS Bank

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — The former chief executive officer of Citibank Singapore will be heading DBS Bank’s strategy and planning division.

In a media statement yesterday, DBS Bank said that veteran banker Han Kwee Juan will join the bank in April and will report to its CEO Piyush Gupta.

Han will also be a member of the group management committee.

He will join his former colleagues, who have similarly made the move from Citibank to DBS, including Gupta, who was Citibank Singapore’s CEO until 2009.

Tan Su Shan, who is currently heading DBS’ institutional banking division, used to be region head for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei for Citi Private Bank.

The announcement by Southeast Asia’s biggest lender comes two days after the Business Times reported that Han has resigned after 27 years with Citibank.

He will be taking over Shee Tse Koon, who has assumed the role of Singapore country head since December last year.

Shee’s move is part of a wider reorganisation among DBS senior management announced in November last year.

During Han’s 27-year career in Citibank, he led various divisions, including consumer banking, corporate banking and transaction banking. He became the bank’s head honcho in 2012, a position he held until his recent resignation.

While serving as CEO, Mr Han had oversight of the bank’s onshore retail banking, wealth management, cards and personal loans, mortgage as well as retail small-and-medium-sized enterprise businesses in Singapore.

Gupta said: “Over the years, we’ve made it a point to build our leadership primarily through growing our own timber. We are pleased that we have many capable leaders as a consequence.

“However, from time to time, it is also good to supplement our bench with external talent, allowing us to gain from new perspectives.

“Kwee Juan will be a good addition, and I look forward to leading this solid team as we continue on our journey to enrich lives, transform businesses and make a sustainable difference in the communities we operate in.” — TODAY