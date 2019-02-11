Teamwork the key to LBS’ 2019 RM1.5b sales target

LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San speaking at the town hall meeting February 8, 2019. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group Berhad

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Strong values of teamwork and collaboration will be the push needed for LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) in achieving their target of at least RM1.5 billion in sales in 2019.

Despite enduring tough times in 2018, LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San believed that the real estate development company can pull through the coming year.

“2018 was a challenging year for LBS and we foresee the trend will continue this year. Despite a challenging year, we managed to achieve the highest sales in 2018.

“We have been growing for four consecutive years and we are confident that with your support, we would be able to achieve the sales target that we have set this year,” Lim said in a recent town hall meeting on Feb 8.

More than 300 employees from LBS and its public-listed subsidiary MGB Berhad and Zhuhai International Circuit Limited attended the town hall meeting at LBS’s head office in Petaling Jaya.

A comprehensive review of the company’s performance and activities in 2018 was also carried out.

The town hall meeting is held to forge strong rapport between LBS employees and provide a conducive platform for them to communicate and gain a better understanding of the company.