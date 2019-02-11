Bursa resumes trading lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 378 to 347 with 348 counters were unchanged, 780 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Bursa Malaysia was lower in the mid-afternoon weighed by losses incurred by selected heavyweights led by Nestle and KLK, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.53 of-a-point easier at 1,685.99 from Friday’s close of 1,686.52.

The index opened 2.18 points firmer at 1,688.7.

Turnover stood at 1.59 billion shares worth RM799.25 million.

Among heavyweights, Nestle fell 60 sen to RM148.40, KLK lost 10 sen to RM24.42, Hong Leong Bank and PPB declined eight sen each to RM20.82 and RM18.14, respectively, and MISC eased six sen to RM6.79.

Other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.59, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM24.90 and Petronas Chemicals increased one sen to RM8.44.

Of actives, Green Packet added one sen to 43 sen, VS Industry climbed 3.5 sen to 87.5 sen and JAG gained half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

Bumi Armada slipped half-a-sen to 23 sen while Sapura Energy was flat at 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.039 points weaker at 11,717.48, the FBMT 100 Index declined 12.56 points to 11,588.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 28.23 points to 11,564.8.

The FBM Ace Index eased 13.39 points to 4,541.83 and the FBM 70 shed 51.99 points to 13,980.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 55.852 points to 17,697.96 but the Plantation Index fell 37.21 points to 7,262.39.

The Industrial Products and Services Index was flat at 161.97. — Bernama