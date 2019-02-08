Kremlin: We hope EU settles its differences over Nord Stream 2

A helicopter flies over the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream’s twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, Germany November 8, 2011. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Feb 8 — Moscow hopes EU countries will sort out any differences they have over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and believes the project would benefit all European countries, the Kremlin said today.

The comments came a day after France said it planned to back an EU proposal to regulate the pipeline, potentially threatening its completion and dealing a blow to Germany which has been trying to garner support for the project.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia intends to continue working on the project and that it considered the pipeline the most secure way for gas to be delivered to Europe. — Reuters