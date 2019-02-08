Germany’s foreign trade hit a fresh record in 2018

Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 8 — The volume of Germany’s foreign trade hit a record in 2018, the Federal Statistics Office said, underlining how exposed Europe’s largest economy is to a global trading system that is under threat from protectionism and the threat of a trade war.

The annual figures — showing that Germany had exported €1.3 trillion’s worth of goods and imported €1.1 trillion — exceeded the previous record set in 2017. The trade surplus for the year narrowed slightly.

Germany, the continent’s economic motor, has boomed for a decade thanks to its role as a supplier of equipment to the world’s industrial nations. That makes it vulnerable to a possible trade war between China and the United States, which has taken a more protectionist stance under President Donald Trump.

But the latest monthly figures, showing unexpected month-on-month growth in both exports and imports, appeared to snap a long run of gloomy economic indicators, possibly indicating that the economy’s long-expected slowdown may yet be postponed. Seasonally adjusted exports rose 1.5 per cent month-on-month – up from a 0.4 per cent fall in the previous month, and confounding forecasts of 0.2 per cent growth. Imports meanwhile rose 1.2 per cent, compared to a 1.6 per cent decline in the previous month.

That meant the trade surplus widened to €19.4 billion from €18.4 billion the month before. — Reuters