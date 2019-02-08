Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 366 to 287, while 323 counters were unchanged, 878 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon, dragged by continuous selling in selected heavyweights led by Tenaga and KLK, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.5 points easier at 1,685.89 from Thursday’s close of 1,693.39 and after opening 4.88 points lower at 1,688.51.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM772.37 million.

Tenaga declined 26 sen to RM13.16 and KLK fell 28 sen to RM24.42 accounting for a weightage of 7.88 points and 2.72 points, respectively, to the composite index.

OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Hong Kong returned from the Lunar New Year holiday today.

“Asian bourses will likely follow the lead of North America and fall gently today as the week draws to a close,” he said.

Other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.59, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM24.90 and Petronas Chemicals increased one sen to RM8.44.

Of actives, Bumi Armada was 1.5 sen better at 24 sen, Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen to 27 sen and FGV rose four sen to RM1.11.

The FBM Emas Index was 41.33 points weaker at 11,712.09, the FBMT 100 Index declined 45.46 points to 11,587.5 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 71.25 points to 11,570.42.

The FBM Ace Index rose 19.45 points to 4,536.43 but the FBM 70 shed 29.58 points to 13,975.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 1.8 points to 17,637.36, the Plantation Index slid 31.1 points to 7,288.67 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.27 points higher at 161.71. — Bernama