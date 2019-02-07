Spotify secures podcast future with two major industry acquisitions

Spotify is jumping in with both feet to the podcast market. — AFP pic

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Feb 7 — Spotify has announced its strategic acquisition of Gimlet and Anchor, a pair of established and innovative companies leading in the podcasting market.

Spotify Founder and CEO Daniel Ek announced yesterday the company's recent acquisition of Gimlet and Anchor, two podcasting companies that are sure to refine the podcast experience that Spotify integrated into the platform nearly two years ago.

As two of the most dominant podcast content-creators, Ek believes that “Gimlet and Anchor will position [the company] to become the leading platform for podcast creators around the world and the leading producer of podcasts.”

In the same way the platform has tailored musical experiences to individuals, Spotify plans to tailor the podcast experience as well in order to accomplish its goal of becoming the “world's number one audio platform.”

It's a rather bold statement for Ek to make, saying that thanks to these acquisitions, “Spotify will now become the leading global podcast publisher with more shows than any other company,” especially considering that a handful of other highly-popular music streaming services are jumping on the podcast bandwagon, like Pandora, or have already established themselves in the industry, like Apple.

In any case, Ek assures that music audio will still be the core of Spotify's existence. With a subscriber base of 200 million, nearly half being paid subscribers, the platform is certainly going to be a serious competitor in the market whether they have the most content or not. — AFP