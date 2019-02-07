Renault says Ghosn received personal benefit from corporate sponsorship deal

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, at a press conference during the Paris auto show October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 7 — Renault said today it has informed investigators that its former chief Carlos Ghosn, who is being held in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct, personally benefited from a corporate sponsorship deal.

The firm’s internal audits “identified that a contribution of €50,000, under a sponsorship agreement signed with the Chateau de Versailles, was allocated to Mr. Ghosn’s personal benefit”, Renault said, adding it had informed the authorities.

The French daily Le Figaro reported late yesterday that contribution was for Ghosn’s June 2016 wedding reception at the Grand Trianon, one of several at the Versailles former royal palace complex outside Paris. — AFP