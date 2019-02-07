Foreign investors buy RM1b Malaysian equities in January 2019

Foreigners were net buyers of Malaysian equities in January 2019 to reverse the trend of the earlier three months. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Foreign investors net buy RM1 billion worth of Malaysian equities in January 2019, snapping three months of net sell, due to higher crude oil prices and a more "dovish" US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) Analyst Wong Chew Hann said foreign investors were net selling in only six out of 21 trading days in Jan 2019.

“Foreigners were largely net buyers alongside Brent crude oil price which rose 15 per cent from US$53 per barrel as at December 31, 2018 to US$61 per barrel as at January 31, 2019.

“The Federal Open Market Committee post meeting on January 29-30 indicated that the Fed is flexible on its interest rate and balance sheet policies to reflect economic and market situations,” he said in a research note.

Meanwhile as at end-Jan 2019, the cumulative foreign net buy (since early 2010) stood at a timid RM3.8 billion, suggesting that there could be more upside to Malaysian equities from foreign net buying (vis-a-vis regional peers) if Malaysia’s economic fundamentals improved and policy risks dissipate, said Wong.

“We maintain our defensive core equity strategy. Key domestic lookouts are fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) gross domestic product’s announcement (Feb 14, 2019) and 4Q18 corporate results season.

“While key external lookouts are the US-China trade talks (deadline early-March) and Brexit talks (deadline Mar 29),” he said. — Bernama