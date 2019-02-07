Aussie under pressure after RBA's dovish shift, yen firmer

A money changer displays a selection of US dollars (left) and Australian polymer notes in Sydney. – AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — The Australian dollar remained near a two-week low today, as investors wagered that interest rates would most likely be cut this year due to mounting growth risks at home and abroad.

Australia's central bank yesterday opened the door to a possible rate cut as it acknowledged growing economic risks in a remarkable shift from its long-standing tightening bias that sent the local dollar sliding.

In early trade, The Aussie dollar was marginally lower at US$0.7103, having lost 1.8 per cent in the previous session, its largest percentage decline in more than a year.

“We have a clear trading range for the Aussie dollar. The shift in the RBA's stance will likely make the Aussie test the US$0.70 level versus the dollar,” added Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

The New Zealand dollar was flat at US$0.6765, after falling 0.1 per cent earlier in the session after weaker-than-expected unemployment data today. Yesterday, the kiwi tracked the Aussie dollar's fall, losing 1.72 per cent, its steepest percentage decline since August 9, 2018.

The yen was steady versus the greenback at 109.91. The US dollar has gained around one per cent versus the Japanese currency so far this month as global risk sentiment improved leading to a modest rally in global equities.

The US dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers was steady at 96.35, hovering close to its two-week high in early Asian trade.

The index has gained for three consecutive sessions, mainly thanks to a weaker euro, which constitutes around 58 per cent of the index.

The single currency was flat at US$1.1364, having lost 0.45 per cent of its value yesterday. The euro has lost around 1.3 per cent over the last week as investors bet that the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy accommodative due to weaker-than-expected growth and low inflation in the common area.

Elsewhere, sterling was marginally higher at US$1.2930. The British pound has weakened by 1.3 per cent in February due to Brexit woes. The United Kingdom is currently on course to leave the European Union on March 29 without a deal unless British Prime Minister Theresa May can convince the bloc to reopen the divorce agreement she reached in November and then sell it to sceptical British lawmakers.

The Bank of England is scheduled to meet later today and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

“The BoE won't even consider changing interest rates until the terms to leaving the EU become clear,” said Kathy Lien, managing director of currency strategy at BK Asset Management.

“BoE Governor Mark Carney will reiterate his warning about the risks of a disorderly Brexit and reassure investors that they are ready to increase stimulus if it causes a major disruption in the markets,” added Lien. — Reuters