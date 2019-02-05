Operator: Only AirAsia, AirAsia X under-collects airport tax

AirAsia and AirAsia X have continued to collect the previous PSC of RM50 to demonstrate their disagreement with its standardisation with the KLIA. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — All airlines save for AirAsia and its long-haul sister, AirAsia X, fully collect the passenger service charge (PSC) imposed at KLIA2 by the Malaysian Aviation Commission, said Malaysian Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Explaining its suit against both airlines, the operator of Malaysia’s commercial airports said others comply with the RM73 PSC for non-Asean flights at the low-cost terminal.

“Yes all other airlines are complying, except for AirAsia, which continues to collect RM50 for non-Asean international flights, the rest are complying with PSC rates gazetted by Mavcom at RM11 for domestic, RM35 for Asean international and RM73 for non-Asean international flights,” MAHB was reported as saying by the New Straits Times.

“The PSC is gazetted at specific rates and MAHB is invoicing the PSC to AirAsia according to the gazetted rates.”

Other airlines that fly out of KLIA2 include Cebu Pacific, Jetstar, Scoot and IndiGo.

MAHB explained that AirAsia and AirAsia X were liable for the full PSC of RM73 per passenger even if both choose to collect only RM50, which it said was the basis of its legal action.

In December, the airport operator sent letters of demand to AirAsia and AirAsia X last year seeking RM9.4 million and RM26.72 million in unpaid PSC, respectively.

AirAsia responded with a countersuit in January demanding RM400 million from MAHB that it claimed was incurred due to conditions at KLIA2.

It later said it would bring the matter to mediation first, in an apparent attempt to abide by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) Act 2015 that requires such matters to be arbitrated prior to litigation.