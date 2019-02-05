Italian bond yields hover near highs ahead of services sector survey

Italy went into a recession in the second half of 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 5 — Italian government bond yields hovered near recent highs today ahead of the release of a services sector survey that investors believe could indicate the depth of the country's economic downturn.

Italy went into a recession in the second half of 2018, capping a politically turbulent year, and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data released last week suggested this economic malaise could continue into 2019.

The services sector equivalent is due out at 0845 GMT today, and a poor reading could bode ill for the country's economy, and by extension, its bond market.

A Reuters poll suggests expectations are for a reading of 50 - bang on the line that separates expansion from contraction. A disappointment could see Italian bonds sell off some more, said DZ Bank analyst Sebastian Fellechner.

"Italy is currently the focus of the economic pessimism in the euro zone, so any miss in the services sector PMIs could hurt BTPs," he said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield edged higher to 2.76 percent, near a recent three-week high of 2.80 per cent hit on Monday, and well away from January's low of 2.56 percent.

The closely-watched spread over Germany was at 260 bps, as much as 20 bps wider than the levels last week, before the Italian manufacturing PMIs came out.

Two-year yields inched higher to 0.45 per cent, also about five bps off yesterday's three-week high.

Most euro zone government bond yields were a touch lower on the day as oil prices slid after disappointing US factory data sparked fresh concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

Final numbers for euro zone PMIs are also due later today, with a Reuters poll forecasting a reading of 50.7, suggesting the bloc's economy is marginally in the black.

Germany's 10-year bond yield edged lower to 0.175 percent, staying near one-month lows. — Reuters