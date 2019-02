BP’s profit after tax rocketed from US$3.4 billion in 2017, ‘primarily affected by higher oil prices and favourable foreign exchange’ rate changes. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 5 — BP almost trebled its annual net profit to US$9.4 billion (RM38.4 billion) last year as oil prices soared towards the end of 2018, the British energy giant announced Tuesday.

Profit after tax rocketed from US$3.4 billion in 2017, “primarily affected by higher oil prices and favourable foreign exchange” rate changes, BP said in a statement. — AFP