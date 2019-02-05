BP says net profit almost trebles to US$9.4b in 2018

Profit after tax rocketed from US$3.4 billion in 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 5 — BP almost trebled its annual net profit to US$9.4 billion (RM38.4 billion) last year as oil prices soared in 2018, the British energy giant announced today.

Profit after tax rocketed from US$3.4 billion in 2017, "primarily affected by higher oil prices and favourable foreign exchange" rate changes, BP said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net profit stood at US$766 million, up from US$27 million in the final three months of 2017.

"We now have a powerful track record of safe and reliable performance, efficient execution and capital discipline," chief executive Bob Dudley said in the statement.

"And we're doing this while growing the business -- bringing more high-quality projects online, expanding marketing in the downstream and doing transformative deals such as BHP."

In 2018, the world's biggest miner BHP sold its US shale oil and gas operations to BP for US$10.5 billion.

Oil prices meanwhile surged in the latter part of 2018 on tight supply concerns but have since fallen back sharply, in line with volatility seen across financial markets.

BP today added that its full-year production of oil and gas grew 2.4 per cent to 3.7 million barrels per day.

It said that 2019 output was expected to be higher thanks to major production projects.

"The actual reported outcome will depend on the exact timing of project start-ups, acquisition and divestment activities, OPEC quotas and entitlement impacts in our production-sharing agreements," BP said.

Also last year, BP took a further hit of US$3.2 billion in financial costs linked to a deadly explosion on a BP-leased drilling rig in 2010 that unleashed the worst environmental disaster in US history.

It expects a further charge of US$2.0 billion this year, taking BP's total bill so far for the Gulf of Mexico catastrophe to around US$70 billion.

BP rival Royal Dutch Shell last week posted an 80 per cent increase in annual net to US$23.4 billion on higher oil prices and big cost cutting. — AFP