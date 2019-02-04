Taconic Biosciences names new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Taconic Biosciences’ board of directors has selected Nancy J. Sandy as chief executive officer (CEO) effective Jan 14.

She took over the position from Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal, who helmed it for four and a half years. Rosenthal continues his association with Taconic, leading external growth initiatives as chief innovation officer.

Sandy joined Taconic in Jan 2016, progressing through roles as senior vice president of Product Strategy and Marketing, chief operating officer and president before being named CEO.

According to a statement, she led corporate initiatives to streamline operations, align internal teams, strengthen Taconic’s culture, and drive growth in both revenue and profitability.

Sandy said her past three years with Taconic have been marked by incredible energy, change and progress.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Taconic during this exciting next chapter,” she added.

She holds both Bachelor of Arts in journalism and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. — Bernama