Perodua sells 20,100 vehicles in January

While the Aruz (pic) has been well-received with 8,000 bookings so far, Zahari said the other models also did equally well with more than 19,000 units registered in January. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Perodua has sold some 20,100 vehicles in the first month of 2019, including registrations of 1,025 units for its recently launched Aruz sport utility vehicle on the last day of January.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin said despite the delay in the registration of Aruz, the second national car maker managed to maximise the delivery of the model up to the wee hours, in anticipation of the long Chinese New Year break.

“Pending official figures from the Malaysian Automotive Association, Perodua estimates its market share for January 2019 to be around 41.7 per cent, and a 9.2 per cent growth from 18,400 vehicles sold in December 2018,” he said in a statement today.

The sales for January 2019 was 13.6 per cent higher compared with 17,700 units sold in the same month last year.

While the Aruz has been well-received with 8,000 bookings so far, Zahari said the other models also did equally well with more than 19,000 units registered in January.

“The strong demand for Aruz has resulted in some waiting period especially for the AV variant. We are doing our best to reduce this waiting period to a more acceptable level,” he added.

On the demand for its other models, Zahari said sales were encouraging with the new Perodua Myvi still leading in terms of sales with over 8,400 units sold in January, while the other models also led their respective segments, with sales of over 5,500 units, 3,400 units and 1,600 units for the Axia, Bezza and Alza respectively. — Bernama