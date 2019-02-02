Young entrepreneurs must learn to promote business online, says Sabah asst minister

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — Young entrepreneurs in Sabah must enhance efforts to promote their respective businesses and products through various platforms including online.

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Kenny Chua said businesses that were conducted online were poised to generate good profits because they were able to get many customers.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new in business even if you fail, but you must put in the efforts,” he said to reporters here after launching the four-day Kinabalu Entrepreneur 2019 programme beginning today.

Chua who is also Inanam state assemblyman said besides enabling to save costs in terms of rental, online businesses would also be able to penetrate the peninsula and overseas markets.

He said the state government would always provide support to the local entrepreneurs through the related ministries to further stimulate the economy in the state.

“Various funds are provided to assist young entrepreneurs but it depends on the types of businesses carried out,” he said. — Bernama