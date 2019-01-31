Trump says US-China trade talks ‘going well’ but wants to see Xi

File picture shows US President Donald Trump speaking after competing measures to end the partial US government shutdown fell short in the Senate, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — US President Donald Trump was upbeat today about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The United States and China opened a pivotal round of talks yesterday aimed at bridging deep differences over China’s intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House as talks conclude today.

“China’s top trade negotiators are in the US meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” Trump said on Twitter.

“No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.”

Trump said negotiators are working to complete a deal, leaving “NOTHING unresolved on the table” before the March 1 deadline agreed by both sides. — Reuters