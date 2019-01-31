Ringgit opens higher in early trade

The ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar this morning on buying interest as the greenback remained weak following the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting, dealers said.

At 9.15am, the ringgit stood at 4.0880/0930 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1050/1100.

Despite decision by the Fed to keep the rates unchanged was expected, it sounded more dovish than what the market participants were looking for, thus making the US dollar vulnerable, said the dealer.

“However, the decline of the greenback was limited by higher equity prices in Wall Street,” he said.

Meanwhile, the local note traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0342/0391 against 3.0385/0433 on Wednesday and increased versus the Japanese Yen to 3.7501/7557 against 3.7530/7586.

The local unit advanced vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3594/3680 from 5.3804/3886 but depreciated against the euro to 4.6971/7045 from 4.6920/6998. — Bernama