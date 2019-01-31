Nokia coy about 2019 growth despite strong Q4 profits

Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa speaking during the company’s shareholders meeting in Helsinki, Finland May 30, 2018. — Reuters file pic

HELSINKI, Jan 31 — Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia published better-than-expected fourth-quarter results today, but revised downward its forecast for its networks business in early 2019.

Nokia reported a profit of €193 million (RM908 million) for October-December last year, marking a strong end to an otherwise challenging year, and a notable improvement on the same quarter a year earlier, when the firm posted a loss of €386 million.

Its adjusted operating profit for the quarter was €1.12 billion, an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year and surpassing analysts’ predictions of €1.0 billion.

“We saw the second consecutive quarter of year-on-year sales growth across all five of our Networks business groups, as well as improved profitability in both Networks and Nokia Technologies,” Nokia chief executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia’s outlook for 2020 remains “clearly positive”, the firm said, due to strong market conditions driven by the growth of 5G.

However, Nokia forecast a “soft first half” of 2019 due to the staggered timetabling of its 5G rollout projects.

“Nokia’s own outlook for this year was fairly conservative and below expectations,” Mikael Rautanen, an analyst at Finnish market research firm Inderes, told AFP.

“Nokia’s last year was quite challenging so they are lacking some investor confidence at the moment, and today’s report will not restore the investor confidence in Nokia fully,” Rautanen said.

“If I compare with Ericsson’s results last week, I would say the tone in their overall market comments was more positive and more optimistic than Nokia,” Rautanen added.

Nokia’s share price fell by 5 per cent on the Helsinki stock exchange in midday trading.

The performance of Nokia’s networks division, which represents 90 per cent of its revenues, proved particularly strong in the final quarter of 2018.

Net sales for the division were €6.2 billion for the period, a year-on-year increase of seven per cent, compared to a three per cent increase for the group as a whole.

Nokia Networks also reported 30 per cent year-on-year growth in its quarterly operating profit, up to €841 million.

Despite a 30 per cent decrease in earnings per share over 2018 compared to the previous year, Nokia announced a dividend of €0.20 per share for the year, up from 0.19 in 2017.

Savings target reached

Nokia reported having reached its cost savings target of €1.2 billion between 2016 and 2018, in part by consolidating with Alcatel-Lucent, which Nokia acquired in 2016.

In October the company announced a further €700 million of savings by 2020, of which 500 million are expected to come from operating expenses.

“The benefits from the savings and Alcatel integration are starting to kick in. But still the reality in this market is that you have to continuously keep your cost level in good shape in order to maintain your competitiveness,” analyst Mikael Rautanen said.

Earlier this month Nokia announced the reduction of 460 Alcatel-Lucent posts in France, the third round of restructuring at the subsidiary since 2016. — AFP