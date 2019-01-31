Malay Mail

Italy in recession after economy shrinks in Q4 2018

Published 50 minutes ago on 31 January 2019

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2019. —Reuters pic
MILAN, Jan 31 — The Italian economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2018, plunging the country into a technical recession, official data showed today.

The 0.2 per cent contraction — following a 0.1 per cent fall in the third quarter — will put pressure on the populist government in the eurozone’s third largest economy, which took power in June on the back of big-spending electoral promises.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had anticipated the bad news yesterday during a business conference in Milan.

“Analysts tell us we’ll likely still suffer a bit at the start of this year,” he said, pointing the finger at a slowdown in China and Germany which are hurting Italian exports.

“But all the elements are there to recover in the second half,” Conte added.

The coalition government of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League party was forced to water down its ambitious and costly budget in December to avoid being punished by the European Commission and the financial markets.

A slowdown will make it even harder to follow through on expensive vote-winning measures both parties promised their bases, from a reform to the pension system and income support for the poor.

Today’s data “reflect a marked worsening of the industrial sector’s performance, and of a negative contribution of agriculture,” national statistics institute Istat said.

The institute had earlier released December’s unemployment rate, which fell to 10.3 per cent from 10.5 per cent, a positive sign. The jobless numbers rose 0.1 per cent for young people aged 15 to 24, however, bringing the rate to 31.9 per cent. — AFP

