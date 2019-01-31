Chinese trade deal ‘unacceptable’ unless Beijing opens markets, says Trump

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (second right) sits across from China’s Vice Premier Liu He (left) during the US-China Trade Talks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — US President Donald Trump warned today that a trade deal with China would be unacceptable unless Beijing opened its markets to US financial services, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries.

“Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other US businesses and industries. Without this a deal would be unacceptable!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to meet with Trump today as pivotal trade talks conclude in Washington. — Reuters