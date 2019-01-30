Westports' FY18 net profit falls to RM533m

Net profit for Westports Holdings in financial year 2018 falls to RM533.47 million from RM651.51 million in FY17. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Westports Holdings Bhd's net profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to RM533.47 million from RM651.51 million recorded in the financial year 2017.

Revenue slipped to RM1.61 billion from RM2.09 billion previously, the group said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

For the financial year under review, Westports handled a total container throughput of 9.5 million twenty-foot equivalent Units (TEUs), a growth of 6.0 per cent over the previous year.

“Gateway volume increased by 18 per cent over the previous year, reflecting favourable domestic economic activities, while transhipment throughput edged higher to 6.2 million TEUs,” it said.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, Westports’ net profit declined to RM145.54 million from RM210.98 million while revenue fell to RM418.02 million from RM573.96 million previously.

Group managing director Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam said for this year, Westports expects to achieve higher overall container throughput with further organic growth momentum on last year’s baseline volume level.

“We are also evaluating details of the proposed container terminal expansion as Westports plans to further strengthen the company and Port Klang’s role as the pre-eminent port for the nation’s gateway trade and also as one of the main transhipment hubs in the South-east Asian region,” he added. — Bernama