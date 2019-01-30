Luxury goods giant LVMH posts record sales in 2018, 18pc profit jump

A Louis Vuitton logo, part of LVMH luxury group, is pictured in a shop window in Geneva, Switzerland November 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 30 — The world's leading luxury retailer LVMH posted record sales of €46.8 billion (RM219.5 billion) in 2018, up 10 per cent from 2017 as markets grew in Asia, Europe, Japan, and the United States, it said yesterday.

LVMH, known for high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton leather goods and fashion, said net profit jumped 8 per cent from a year earlier to €6.4 billion.

“LVMH had another record year, both in terms of revenue and results,” a statement quoted chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault as saying.

The wines and spirits division benefitted from an “exceptional harvest both in terms of quantity and quality,” the company said, and “all business groups recorded excellent performances.”

The group's brands include Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot champagnes, Hennessy cognac and Chateau d'Yquem wine.

Among its fashion labels are Christian Dior and Givenchy, while the group also owns Guerlain perfumes, TAG Heuer watches and Bulgari jewelry, and the Paris department store Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche.

Profit from recurring operations reached €10 billion, a gain of 21 per cent, and the group's operating margin rose to 21.4 per cent from 19.5 per cent a year earlier, the company said. — AFP