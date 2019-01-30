Gold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results

Amid uncertainty, safe-haven gold breaks through US$1,310 (RM5,381) an ounce in spot prices to reach its highest since May 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Gold hit an eight-month high while world stock markets were mixed ahead of further US-Sino trade talks, a raft of technology company results, including Apple's, and a Federal Reserve decision on US interest rates.

The US dollar traded little changed and oil prices rose after Washington slapped sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil firm in a bid to curb its crude exports as traders prepared for major events, including a key Brexit vote late in the day.

Sterling fell after British lawmakers rejected most amendments that aimed to keep Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal, reviving worries of a chaotic withdrawal from the trading bloc that would damage the UK economy.

Sterling fell sharply after a brief rise and was down 0.75 per cent.

Investors expect the Fed, the US central bank, to show a more cautious stance when policymakers release a statement on Wednesday after a two-day meeting. U.S. economic data in December that was softer than expected and a sharp downturn in financial markets are likely to keep the Fed from raising rates.

Equity markets in Europe rose as investors bid up stocks considered safer during times of economic uncertainty, such as utilities. However, a gauge of global stock performance edged lower as stocks on Wall Street fell amid a ream of mixed earnings reports and caution due to the US-China trade spat.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares in Europe closed 0.8 per cent higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.74 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 24,579.96. The S&P 500 lost 3.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,640 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.40 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 7,028.29.

The information glut this week will make it hard for people to reach a conclusion but the trade talks with China, which begin today, are the overriding issue for the world economy, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds in New York.

What Washington, and possibly Beijing, fail to understand is that the uncertainty about trade is slowing the global economy, which will show up in East Asian PMI manufacturing data for January to be released tomorrow, Kelly said.

“The biggest tax levy by Washington is an uncertainty tax, and it's the biggest threat to the markets and the economy this year,” Kelly said.

Tensions were high after US officials announced criminal charges against China's telecom giant Huawei for violating US sanctions against Iran.

For Asia, the blow was cushioned by promises of more Chinese stimulus but Beijing berated Washington for blocking tactics in its World Trade Organisation appeal against US tariffs.

Amid the uncertainty, safe-haven gold broke through US$1,310 (RM5,381.59) an ounce in spot prices to reach its highest since last May.

US gold futures settled up 0.4 per cent at US$1,308.90 per ounce.

Oil price gains were capped by abundant supply and signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Brent crude oil futures rose US$1.39 to settle at US$61.32 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained US$1.32 to settle at US$53.31.

Market participants will have catalysts for trading all week, with more than one-fifth of companies on the benchmark S&P 500 index reporting results, including Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

Apple Inc reported earnings after the bell and said sales for its fiscal second quarter would most likely be lower than Wall Street expected.

The outlook suggested Apple still faces weak demand for its iPhone, especially in China, the world's biggest smartphone market. But Apple shares rose 4.3 percent in after-hours trading on upbeat comments from Chief Executive Tim Cook.

US Treasury yields fell across maturities as investors anticipated strong demand for US$78 billion of new issues on sale later in the day and on data showing US consumer confidence at its lowest since July 2017.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes rose 9/32 in price to push their yield down to 2.7116 per cent.

The US dollar index rose 0.06 per cent, while the euro gained 0.01 per cent to US$1.1434. The Japanese yen weakened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback at 109.33 per dollar. — Reuters