Genting unit to raise US$775m via 20-year senior notes

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Genting Bhd’s 57.89 per cent-owned indirect subsidiary, LLPL Capital Pte Ltd, has completed the book-building process and priced its offering of US$775 million (RM3.18 billion) 6.875 per cent guaranteed secured senior notes due 2039.

Genting said the note would be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States (US) pursuant to Rule 144A, and outside the US pursuant to Regulation S, under the US Securities Act 1933.

It said the notes would be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the company’s 55 per cent indirect subsidiary, PT Lestari Banten Energi.

Moody’s Investors Service Pte Ltd and Fitch Ratings Ltd had assigned ratings of Baa3 and BBB-, respectively, to the proposed notes.

Genting said Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd was the sole financial advisor for the offering while Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd and Barclays Bank Plc, Singapore Branch were the joint global coordinators.

“Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd, Barclays Bank Plc, Singapore Branch and CIMB Bank Bhd, Labuan Offshore Branch, are the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

“SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Ltd is the co-manager for the offering. The notes are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd on or around February 7, 2019,” it added. — Bernama