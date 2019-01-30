Bursa ends morning session lower

As uncertainty prevailed with Kuala Lumpur shares locked in tight range-bound trading, the morning session ended with Bursa Malaysia unable to break out from negative territory. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on persistent mild selling activity in selected blue chips led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 12.30am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.06 per cent or 1.10 points weaker at 1,689.31 from yesterday's close of 1,690.41.

The index opened 0.72 of-a-point lower at 1,689.69 and moved between 1,687.22 and 1,691.23.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 314 to 280, while 339 counters were unchanged, 992 untraded and 102 others suspended.

Turnover was at 955.73 million shares worth RM684.94 million.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Asia's markets were trading quietly sideways this morning, and this is expected to be the theme of the day, as the event-risk swings are much higher from the United States.

A dealer said investors would be closely awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting today and the US-China trade talks for fresh directions moving forward.

“However, investors are also worried that the jolt to Huawei could undermine the chances of the world's two largest economies reaching a comprehensive trade deal,” he added.

The US Justice Department yesterday filed a host of criminal charges against Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.

Meanwhile Maybank, which weighted 11.10 on the composite index, fell 10 sen or 1.03 per cent to RM9.59.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank was was flat at RM24.80, Tenaga lost six sen to RM13.44, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.44 and CIMB fell one sen to RM5.66.

Of the most active, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 27.5 sen, Sinmah Capital slid 1.5 sen to 18 sen and Bumi Armada rose half-a-sen to 21.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 6.20 points weaker at 11,696.50, the FBMT 100 Index declined 7.25 points to 11,583.81, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 9.40 points to 11,601.11.

The FBM Ace Index bagged 26.60 points to 4,387.97, but the FBM 70 shed 7.70 points to 13,859.10.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index fell 44.29 points to 17,577.53, the Plantation Index slid 10.06 points to 7,259.75 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.14 of-a-point easier at 161.66. — Bernama