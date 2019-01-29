Yen firms on trade tensions, investors await Fed

The Japanese yen, much sought after in times of market uncertainty, advances a little on the greenback. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 — The safe-haven yen firmed today after the US Justice Department charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd with fraud, ratcheting up US-Sino trade tensions and prompting investors to ditch risky assets.

The United States yesterday charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to violate sanctions against Iran in a case that has escalated tensions with Beijing.

Investors fear the charges could complicate high-level trade talks set to begin tomorrow where China’s Vice Premier Liu He will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and others.

“There is a much lesser chance now that we get anything positive out of these trade negotiations,” said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities.

“This is likely to be bad for risky assets such as stocks and we expect the dollar/yen and Australian dollar to be under pressure,” Twidale said.

The yen, a currency sought out during times of market uncertainty or economic stress, advanced a little on the greenback to 109.27. Against the Aussie dollar, the yen was up 0.4 per cent to 78.04.

The US dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, was flat at 95.72 and holding close to a two-week low.

Market participants are focusing on the Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting between January 29-30, where Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to acknowledge growing risks to the U.S. economy as global momentum weakens.

Investors expect the Fed to adopt a more cautious stance on policy than they were in 2018, pressured by signs of a peak in US corporate earnings and the loss of economic momentum both at home and globally.

Interest rate futures market is pricing in no Fed hikes this year. Last year, the US dollar enjoyed a solid rally as the US central bank's raised rates four times thanks to a robust economy.

Elsewhere, the euro was a bit weaker at US$1.1427, but not far off its highest level in more than a week. Traders believe recent weak economic readings on Germany and France, and the European Central Bank's dovish stance, are already priced into the euro.

Sterling was also slightly down at US$1.3157, pulling back from three-month highs. Later today, lawmakers will debate and vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's next steps, after the overwhelming rejection of her Brexit plan earlier this month, and have been proposing amendments seeking to shape the future direction of Brexit.

Analysts expect sterling to remain volatile. Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the country’s members of parliament remain far from agreeing a divorce deal. — Reuters