US stocks open mostly higher amid earnings deluge

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on January 10, 2019 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early today following a trove of mixed earnings reports ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

About 20 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 24,644.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 per cent to 2,649.92, but the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1 per cent to 7,082.07.

Several companies that reported results saw their share prices fall, with Pfizer shedding 1.2 per cent, Verizon 3.2 per cent and Harley-Davidson 7.1 per cent.

An exception was 3M, which won 2.7 per cent after its report.

Apple, an important bellwether among tech companies, reports results after the market closes today. Shares of the tech giant advanced 0.9 per cent.

Other key events being monitored this week include a two-day Fed meeting that starts today and a new round of US-China trade talks.

Some analysts viewed the prospects for a Beijing-Washington agreement as dimming after the US Justice Department yesterday unveiled criminal charges against Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei. — AFP