Ringgit slightly lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The ringgit contracted from yesterday’s gains to close slightly lower against the US dollar today as sentiment in the market turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on its interest rate decision later in the week, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1100/1140 against the greenback from 4.1080/1120 on Monday.

A dealer said the trade talks between the United States and China, set to take place in Washington on Jan 30 and 31, have also put pressure on the greenback as investors await fresh leads from the outcome of the meeting.

Beijing’s 30-person delegation will be led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, while the White House will be represented by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“Investors are now waiting for Premier Liu He’s visit to Washington. For the time being, the US dollar is fragile but gives an advantage to other safe-haven currencies especially the Japanese yen.

“Given the uncertain outlook, risk appetite for emerging currencies is expected to subdue a little,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against other major currencies.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0397/0429 against 3.0362/0396 on Monday and eased versus the Japanese yen to 3.7548/7595 from 3.7547/7594.

The local currency depreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4108/4177 from yesterday’s 5.4049/4118 and decreased against the euro to 4.7018/7068 from 4.6864/6914 previously. — Bernama