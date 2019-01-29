Ringgit retreats in early trade on weak oil

Weak oil prices put the ringgit on retreat against the US dollar in early trade. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The ringgit was lower against the US dollar in early session today as buying sentiment for the local note was hampered by a weaker global oil price.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.1120/1170 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1080/1120.

A dealer said global oil price continued to be weaker as concerns over a global economic slowdown.

“Another reason is the traders were cautious over a slowing economy and the US-China trade dispute,” he said.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude was at US$59.77 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against other major currencies.

It slipped against the Singapore dollar from 3.0367/0411 to 3.0362/0396 yesterday and depreciated versus the euro to 4.6975/7049 from 4.6864/6914 yesterday.

The local unit eased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7652/7708 from 3.7547/7594 and fell against the British pound to 5.4052/4139 from 5.4049/4118, previously. — Bernama