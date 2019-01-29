Malay Mail

Ringgit retreats in early trade on weak oil

Published 21 minutes ago on 29 January 2019

Weak oil prices put the ringgit on retreat against the US dollar in early trade. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The ringgit was lower against the US dollar in early session today as buying sentiment for the local note was hampered by a weaker global oil price.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.1120/1170 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1080/1120.

A dealer said global oil price continued to be weaker as concerns over a global economic slowdown.

“Another reason is the traders were cautious over a slowing economy and the US-China trade dispute,” he said.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude was at US$59.77 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against other major currencies.

It slipped against the Singapore dollar from 3.0367/0411 to 3.0362/0396 yesterday and depreciated versus the euro to 4.6975/7049 from 4.6864/6914 yesterday.

The local unit eased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7652/7708 from 3.7547/7594 and fell against the British pound to 5.4052/4139 from 5.4049/4118, previously. — Bernama

