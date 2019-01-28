Stocks rise after US government reopens for now

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City January 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 28 — Asian stocks advanced today as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the US government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 per cent.

South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.2 per cent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 per cent. Australian financial markets were shut for their ‘Australia Day’ holiday.

Facing mounting pressure, US President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to temporarily end a 35-day-old partial US government shutdown without getting the US$5.7 billion (RM23.5 billion) he had demanded from Congress for a border wall.

In response Wall Street rallied broadly on Friday as investors were heartened to see the back of the longest US government shutdown in history.

The shutdown had left investors anxious and frustrated as it came at a time of heightened worries over slowing global growth, signs of stress in corporate earnings and a still unresolved Sino-US trade war.

“The rise in the broader stock markets looks to keep going. The US government reopening is definitely a plus for market sentiment,” said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments.

“There are still potential risk factors, such as the US-China trade row and Brexit,” he said.

In the currency market, the pound stood tall, hovering near a three-month high of US$1.3218 set on Friday on the back of optimism that Britain can avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the country’s members of parliament remain far from agreeing a divorce deal. That has kept markets, worried about the possibility of a disorderly Brexit, on edge for much of the last several weeks.

The euro was also on the front foot against the sagging dollar.

The single currency was 0.05 per cent higher at US$1.1412 after gaining 0.9 per cent on Friday, paring the losses from earlier last week on dovish-sounding comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The dollar was slightly lower at 109.48 yen following mild losses at the end of last week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.754 per cent after popping up 4 basis points on Friday in the wake of surging US shares.

US crude oil futures were down 0.55 per cent at US$53.39 per barrel, losing some momentum after two sessions of gains.

Oil prices rose towards the end of last week as political turmoil in Venezuela threatened to tighten crude supply, with the United States signalling it may impose sanctions on exports from the South American nation. — Reuters