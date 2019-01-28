HSBC expects ringgit to trade 4.15 against US dollar in Q1

The ringgit is expected to dip to 4.30 to the US dollar by year-end. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — HSBC Malaysia is expecting the ringgit to trade around the 4.15 level against the US dollar for the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, following the pause in US interest rate hikes and better oil prices forecast.

Global markets head, Malaysia, Alvin Kong said at the moment, there are growing risks to the US economy and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) was expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

“This year, we are looking at a more stable ringgit. However, towards year-end, the local note is expected to trade at the 4.3 range level,” he told reporters at a media briefing here today.

Meanwhile, Economics Research co-head Frederic Nuemann said the bank had reduced its expectation to one rate hike from two rate hikes the Fed was expected to deliver this year, given the softness of some US economic data.

“Our projection (the rate hike) is in the second half of this year. Having said that, we don’t think the Fed will necessarily cut rates as some investors have expected because underlining (economic) momentum in the US remains reasonably strong.

“The service sector’s employment growth remains healthy and so we think that ultimately one more rate hike is sort of unlikely. One way to think about it is that, last year, the Fed delivered really punchy interest rates increases and it rippled across the world economy,” he said.

Emerging markets foreign exchange research head Paul Mackel said the greenback was projected to remain broadly strong against other major currencies.

“I believe the market is still trying to sell the dollar at this juncture because they think that the Fed can be a lot more dubious going forward, but we think that it is premature to jump to this conclusion.

“This is given that the US economy continues to hold up and the softening of the Chinese economy is giving some downward pressure to other major currencies, including Asian currencies.

“This is not necessarily a very negative view on the ringgit, given that our expectation will be for it to trade around the 4.3 level against the US dollar, but it is more about the broad dollar staying strong this year,” he added. — Bernama