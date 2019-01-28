Grab launches RCoe, expects to generate 400 jobs

A man passes a Grab signage in their office in Singapore September 23, 2016. — Reuters [oc

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Grab today launched its Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at the newly expanded 54,000 sq ft office space here, and expects to generate 400 jobs within the year.

Grab Malaysia country director, Sean Goh said close to 300 of those jobs would be in regional functions as well as research and development (R&D).

“The centre will immediately create high value jobs such as software engineers, data scientists and legal services.

“We are trying to set up a finance hub here too,” he told a media briefing after International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking launched the new office here today.

Goh said the centre is Grab’s response to the government’s call for public-private partnerships to help drive Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 blueprint and digital economy ambitions.

He said the company is also committed to helping Malaysia unlock greater economic gains by creating high-value jobs, nurturing deep technology talent, and attracting more Malaysians overseas to return home.

“We have always remembered our roots, as Malaysia is where we founded Grab almost seven years ago, with the simple goal of solving the problem of transportation safety.

“These investments are above and beyond our mission to make transportation accessible and safer for all, while at the same time, creating better income-earning opportunities for our drivers and delivery partners. It also enables local businesses to leverage our user base and distribution network to earn higher business revenue,” he added. — Bernama