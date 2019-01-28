AirAsia, AirAsia X record passenger growth in FY18

AAirAsia has also signficantly expanded its capacity over the year. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — AirAsia Group Bhd recorded a 14 per cent increase in passenger traffic to 74.8 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), for all its six aircraft operating certificate (AOCs) .

The low-cost carrier has also significantly expanded its capacity over the year, with available seat kilometres (ASK) up by 15 per cent, and managed to achieve the group’s full-year load target of 85 per cent, with a fleet size totalling 224.

Its consolidated AOCs, namely Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines continued to deliver growth over the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (Q4), with total passengers carried increased by 16 per cent to 12.1 million in the seasonally strong quarter.

Load factor in Q4 was recorded at 84 per cent, down four percentage points (ppts) year-on-year (y-o-y) as a result of a significant increase in capacity, while ASK grew by 14 per cent.

“This was in line with our strategy to continuously grow our market share,” AirAsia in a statement today.

Malaysia recorded a nine per cent increase in ASK, and introduced a good mix of domestic and international routes in Q4 with total passengers carried reported a growth of nine per cent to reach over 8.5 million passengers.

Load factor was down five ppts to 84 per cent, owing to the sizeable 16 per cent rise in capacity y-o-y.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, AirAsia X Bhd posted a record number of passengers flown at 6.17 million in 2018, up six per cent y-o-y, in line with seven per cent capacity growth on an annualised basis.

The growth was mainly driven by the introduction of four new routes and continued focus on building market share in core markets, while moving away from non-core countries such as Iran, Nepal and Maldives.

“Passengers carried recorded in the fourth quarter of the year declined by three per cent y-o-y at 1.498 million passengers,” said AirAsia X.

It added that passenger load factor stood lower at 78 per cent, primarily due to additional capacity being deployed to core markets for the year-end travelling season.

In addition, there were impact on several routes such as Japan and Indonesia regions, which were hit by natural disasters.

Load factor for Kathmandu route was also significantly impacted on the back of gradual route termination done in Q4 2018, as well as the Nepalese government’s ban on workers going to Malaysia. — Bernama