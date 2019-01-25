Ringgit opens lower on weak regional sentiment

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except against the euro where it rose to 4.6869/6929 from 4.6984/6033 yesterday. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar in early trading today, in line with weaker regional currencies, as worries over slowing global growth shifted investors’ interest towards safe haven US dollar.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.1440/1490 against the greenback from 4.1410/1450 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said traders were cautious given uncertainties surrounding trade talks between the United States and China.

“Investors are wary about the prospects for an amicable solution before an early March deadline,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except against the euro where it rose to 4.6869/6929 from 4.6984/6033 yesterday.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0459/0507 from 3.0435/0469, declined against the Japanese yen to 3.7783/7832 from 3.7728/7775 and was lower against the British pound at 5.4303/4385 from 5.4019/4080 previously. ― Bernama