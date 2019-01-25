Ringgit higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The ringgit advanced against the US dollar to close higher buoyed by encouraging crude oil prices which were hovering around US$61.15 per barrel, said dealers.

At 6pm, the ringgit was pegged at 4.1225/1275 against the greenback from 4.1410/1450 yesterday.

Crude oil strengthened after US President Donald Trump hinted at imposing sanctions on Venezuela, which is also an oil producing country, the dealer said.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia, as expected, capped the overnight policy rate yesterday at 3.25 per cent at its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting for this year.

One dealer said the market expected the OPR to be maintained, at the current level, throughout the year and offer stability to the foreign exchange market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0346/0685 against 3.0435/0469 on Thursday and increased versus the euro to 4.6704/6769 against 4.6984/6033.

The local unit advanced vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7542/7598 from 3.7728/7775 and appreciated against the British pound to 5.3935/4004 from 5.4019/4080. — Bernama