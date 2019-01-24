UK Brexit minister Barclay says takes Airbus ‘no deal’ warning seriously

Britain’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay arrives Downing Street in London, January 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 24 — British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said today he took a warning from Airbus chief executive Tom Enders over the risks of a ‘no deal’ Brexit very seriously.

Enders warned that the company could shift future wing-building out of Britain in the absence of a smooth exit from the European Union, predicting “potentially very harmful decisions” for its British operations in the event of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

“I take very seriously the warning from the chief executive of Airbus,” Barclay told parliament when asked about the comments, adding that Enders supported Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal, which was last week rejected by parliament.

“What the chief executive and others in the business community are clear on is that they want a deal to avoid the uncertainty of no deal and that is why he is backing the prime minister.” — Reuters