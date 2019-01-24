Trump says US doing well in trade negotiations with China

Earlier yesterday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the United States was doing well in trade talks with China.

“I like where we are right now,” Trump said in response to a question about trade negotiations with China by reporters at a White House event.

Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion (RM827.4 billion) worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect US intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for US businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China “very much wants to make a deal,” Trump said.

“We’ll see what happens. But we’re doing very well in our negotiations with China,” he said.

China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

Earlier yesterday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1.

Companies in both countries are feeling pain from the effects of US tariffs and retaliation from China, which are starting to mount.

Apple Inc earlier this month rattled global markets by cutting its sales outlook, blaming weak demand in China. — Reuters