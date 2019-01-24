Johor mulls tax breaks to lure foreign investors to state’s northern districts

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the state government intends to introduce specific incentives to foreign investors who are keen to invest in the northern part of Johor. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — The Johor government intends to introduce specific incentives to foreign investors who are keen to invest in the northern part of the state, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said the incentives, which may include tax exemptions for five years, were expected to draw foreign investors to northern districts as some of them, like Segamat, lacked investments compared to the southern areas of Johor.

“However, further information on the incentives have not been finalised yet as it will take into consideration the views from the newly formed State Economic Action Council first.

“I expect that any finalisation on the incentives can be completed within this month,” he said after his visit to the Johor Education Foundation’s (YPJ) premises in Wisma YPJ in Tampoi here today.

Osman they would also look into imposing conditions such as using local workers and offering wages of not less than RM1,500 per month to provide employment so as to reduce the migration of people to the state capital.

On his visit to YPJ, Osman said he had requested the foundation to venture into new areas of business to remain profitable without having to rely only on revenues from existing sectors such as plantations, especially palm oil.

He said among the sectors that could be considered was to commercially cultivate herbs such as lemongrass, ginger and turmeric on YPJ’s land, where the herbs can be exported overseas.

“In addition, YPJ is encouraged to take advantage of the state government’s plans to develop several areas, such as Mersing as a tourist spot and Segamat as an agricultural district,” he said.

Osman, who is also YPJ chairman, said the foundation needs to think of new ideas and directions for profit due to the challenges ahead as the price of palm oil decreases globally.

“For last year, YPJ profits stood at RM17 million from the plantation sector. This figure should be more as previous records showed that the foundation’s profit was at RM40 to RM50 million,” he said.

In November last year, YPJ Holdings came under scrutiny as it was among several state government-linked companies (GLC) in Johor that had debts and duplications in business.

Osman then ordered a forensic audit on the GLCs that included Johor Corporation (JCorp) and YPJ Holdings.