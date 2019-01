US to pursue extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada

Meng Wanzhou, executive board director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum 'Russia Calling!' in Moscow October 2, 2014. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 — The US Justice Department said yesterday that it will pursue the extradition of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, arrested in Canada in December on allegations that she participated in a conspiracy to defraud banks.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou faces accusations in the United States that she misrepresented her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

The US statement came the day after a report that Canada’s ambassador to the United States said the Canadian government was told that Washington planned to proceed. The ambassador, David MacNaughton, told The Globe and Mail on Monday that he had voiced Canadian resentment about the dispute that ended in Meng’s arrest. China later detained two Canadians and imposed the death penalty on a third.

“We will continue to pursue the extradition of defendant Ms. Meng Wanzhou, and will meet all deadlines set by the US/Canada Extradition Treaty,” Marc Raimondi, a spokesman for the US Department of Justice, said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate Canada’s continuing support of our mutual efforts to enforce the rule of law.” — Reuters