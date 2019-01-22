Sapura Energy raises RM4b from rights issue

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy) has raised about RM4.0 billion from its rights issue exercise which closed on Jan 16, 2019.The group received 8.138 billion of valid acceptances and excess applications for its rights shares with warrants, representing a subscription rate of 81.5 per cent, the group said in a statement today.

For its Islamic redeemable convertible preference shares (RCPS-i), the group saw just above 100 per cent of valid acceptances and excess applications.

The remaining portion of the rights shares of 1.848 billion would be fully taken up by appointed joint underwriters -- Maybank Investment, CIMB Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd and its associated funds (PNB) have emerged as the single largest shareholder with 40 per cent shareholding in Sapura Energy.

Sapura Technology Sdn Bhd will continue to be a significant shareholder, being the second largest after PNB, with a direct and indirect shareholding of 16.3 per cent.

Minority shareholders, comprising both local and foreign participation, would hold a total of 42.2 per cent.

The participation from PNB and other shareholders provide a strong equity base for the group to chart and execute its growth strategy to deliver long-term prospects.

Sapura Energy embarked on two corporate exercises to ensure the group has sufficient capital to grow and operate on a stronger balance sheet.

In tandem with the rights issue, the group will be forming a 50:50 strategic partnership with Austrian OMV AG, which would result in Sapura Energy receiving cash proceeds of up to US$975 million (approximately RM4.032 billion).

Proceeds from both the rights issue and the proposed strategic partnership with OMV would be utilised to repay the group’s borrowings and for working capital.

Upon the completion of both exercises, the group’s borrowings will be reduced, and its gearing ratio is expected to drop significantly from 1.74x to 0.62x, said Sapura Energy.

Subsequently, the group is expected to benefit from savings in finance cost of about RM314 million per annum.

The stronger balance sheet would provide greater financial flexibility for the group to deliver its growth plans.

Sapura Energy’s growth strategy continues to see fruition in the increasing number of contract wins.

The successful rights issue comes amidst the group’s contract wins of RM9.3 billion to date in the financial year 2019 for its engineering and construction, and drilling businesses.

The group’s growing order book now stands at RM19.3 billion.

The rights shares with warrants and RCPS-i would be listed and quoted on the main market of Bursa on Jan 29. — Bernama