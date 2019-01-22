Ringgit dragged down by lower oil price

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1300/1350 versus 4.1100/1150 recorded last Friday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The ringgit closed lower against US dollar today dragged by lower oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1300/1350 versus 4.1100/1150 recorded last Friday.

Declining oil prices and the overall sluggish commodity markets had cast a negative sentiment among traders, no thanks to the global uncertainty in the United Kingdom, the United States (US) and China.

“Investors are now adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the upcoming trade talks between the US and China, as well as, developments surrounding the Brexit issue,” he said.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude was down 1.42 per cent at US$61.85 per barrel.

Overall, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0332/0389 from 3.0301/0342 on Friday and decreased slightly versus the euro to 4.6917/6982 from 4.6842/6903.

The local unit also declined vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7724/7780 from 3.7507/7559 previously, and depreciated against the British pound to 5.3335/3404 from 5.3179/3248 on Friday. — Bernama