Pre-book your Angpow notes with OCBC’s online booking system

OCBC customers can now pre-book angpow notes with OCBC’s online booking system to pick up the notes right before Chinese New Year. — Image courtesy of RinggitPlus KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — This Chinese New Year, OCBC bank is introducing a pre-booking system for customers to book bank notes in advance to skip the hassle of rushing to banks to exchange notes for the festive season.

Current and savings account customers of OCBC will be able to pre-book angpow notes from RM3,000 to RM10,000 on a first come, first served basis. The pre-booking system will generate automated queue numbers to the customers and allow them to pick the note denomination of their choice.

To make it easier for customers to pick up their new notes, OCBC branches across Malaysia will be open for business on the two Saturdays (26 January and 2 February) before Chinese New Year for customers to pick up their angpow notes. The opening hours are 10am to 2.30pm for both days.

Customers can now avoid long queues and be attended to promptly thanks to the dedicated time slots with the pre-book system. Those interested can log on to OCBC bank’s website from 18 January onwards to pre-book a time slot and pick out your preferred Ringgit denomination.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.