Bursa turns red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Bursa Malaysia turned red at mid-morning from earlier gains in line with most of its regional peers, due to renewed concern over the global outlook after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its world economic forecast yesterday, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.09 points to 1,690 from Friday’s close of 1,692.22, after opening 6.66 points better at 1,698.88.

Overall market breadth turned bearish with losers leading gainers 364 to 278, with 308 counters unchanged, 951 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.46 billion shares worth RM582.79 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed five sen to RM9.50, Public Bank fell 14 sen to RM24.66, TNB declined four sen to RM13.64 and Petronas Chemicals went down 20 sen to RM8.40.

Of actives, Bumi Armada bagged 2.5 sen to 24.5 sen, KNM Group and Iris Corp earned half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and 15.5 sen respectively, while Sapura was flat at 28.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 13.88 points lower at 11,690.48, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 13.46 points to 11,570.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 5.10 points to 11,622.63 and the FBM 70 dipped 12.61 points to 13,764.95, but the FBM Ace Index perked 12.38 points to 4,481.92.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 11.01 points to 17,517.24, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.14 points to 162.52, but the Plantation Index gained 35.62 points to 7,236.66. — Bernama