European stocks dip at open

London's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 21 — European stocks eased at the open today, with traders awaiting the UK government's Brexit "Plan B" after the country's parliament voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's original EU divorce deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 6,964.28 points -- its heavyweight mining sector knocked by news China's economy grew at the slowest pace in 28 years.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.3 per cent to 11,176.12 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 per cent to 4,865.79. — Reuters