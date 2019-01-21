Asia holds breath for China data, Brexit news

A man checks his phone as he walks past a display of market indices including the dollar to yen exchange rate in Tokyo May 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Jan 21 — Asian markets were in limbo early today ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade.

Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Plan B” for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later today.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, after rising 1.6 per cent last week.

E-Mini future for the S&P 500 were 0.1 per cent lower, though trade was light with the US on holiday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

China is expected to report that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 in the face of weakening domestic demand and bruising US tariffs.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world’s second-largest economy to have grown 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.

That could pull 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 per cent, the lowest since 1990 and down from a revised 6.8 per cent in 2017.

Chinese stocks had rallied on Friday on reports US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, a story later denied.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday there has been progress toward a trade deal with China, but denied that he was considering lifting tariffs.

“Things are going very well with China and with trade,” he told reporters at the White House. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan 30 and 31 for the next round of talks with Washington.

More Brexit

Over in Britain, May will return to parliament today to set out how she plans to try to break the Brexit deadlock after her deal was rejected by lawmakers last week.

May told ministers yesterday she was looking for ways to make the so-called Northern Irish backstop more acceptable to her Conservative Party and Northern Irish allies.

“We expect only incremental changes from ‘Plan A’ given cross-party talks have fallen flat,” analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

“Amendments are likely to be introduced all week, with MPs pushing to cancel ‘No-Deal’, introduce a second referendum, and perhaps push for a permanent customs union,” they added. “May will likely travel to Brussels to seek concessions from the EU.”

The uncertainty kept the sterling sidelined at US$1.2860 (RM5.29), having briefly been as high as US$1.3000 last week.

The dollar held firm on the yen at ¥109.63, while the euro was near the floor of its recent trading range at US$1.1365 . Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a shade firmer at 96.362.

In commodity markets, spot gold was steady at US$1,282.80 per ounce.

Oil prices eased today after jumping about 3 per cent on Friday as Opec detailed specifics on its production-cut activity to ease global oversupply.

Brent crude dipped 35 cents to US$62.35 a barrel. US crude futures fell 31 cents to US$53.49 a barrel. — Reuters