Ringgit opens firmer against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― The ringgit opened slightly firmer against the US dollar today, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.1100/1150 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1120/1150.

A dealer said the rebound in crude oil prices after a report showed the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (Opec) production fell sharply last month, had helped improve sentiment.

In addition, investors also cheered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s proposal to lift some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, amid continuing concerns over Brexit turmoil.

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0303/0362 from 3.0318/0344 on Thursday and increased versus the euro to 4.6817/6890 from 4.6844/6895 yesterday.

The local unit also appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7606/7659 from 3.7811/7850 previously, but depreciated against the British pound to 5.3315/3396 from 5.2954/2009. ― Bernama