KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Facebook users in Malaysia and around the world reported widespread problems accessing their accounts and using the platform’s main functions this afternoon.

The disruption, which began at about 3pm Malaysian time, left some users unable to log in or refresh their news feeds, particularly when accessing Facebook through computers and other non-smartphone devices.

A Bernama check of X and Threads found many users sharing screenshots of an error message that read: “Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

One X user, David Liew, posted: “Facebook down….again…July 19, 2026 Malaysia Time 3.56pm.”

Another user, @aldreichd, said the disruption appeared to affect Facebook on computers, while the mobile app continued to function normally.

Online outage tracker Downdetector also recorded a sharp spike in reports of Facebook access issues starting this afternoon.

According to the website, users mainly reported problems uploading photos and videos, as well as disruptions to the Messenger messaging service.

International media also reported a surge in complaints about the Meta-owned platform from users in the United States, with Downdetector logging more than 4,000 reports from about 10.39am Eastern Time within a short period.

As of 5pm, Meta had not issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption or when services were expected to be fully restored. — Bernama