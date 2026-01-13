SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — The Selangor state government will prioritise Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) in the relocation of pig farming operations to Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said any permanent relocation site must undergo a rigorous EIA and sewerage system evaluation to ensure rivers and the surrounding environment are not affected.

“We want to ensure the sewerage system is self-contained, does not discharge into rivers and poses no environmental risk,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) Advisory Panel chairmen here today.

He was commenting on the Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor’s order to phase out pig farming in Tanjong Sepat, Kuala Langat, and relocate operations fully to Bukit Tagar in compliance with legal requirements.

Amirudin said the state government upholds the Sultan’s decree to expedite the closure of polluted traditional farms, despite the initial plan for a three-year transition period.

“To date, we have identified 69 active operators. The licenses of others were previously revoked and we will move them out soon. As long as those areas are not closed, pollution from traditional farming will persist and as such, our initial step is to end traditional management and transition to modern farming,” he said.

According to data from the Department of Veterinary Services, the current livestock population is estimated at 100,000 to 120,000, meeting only about 30 per cent of local demand.

Amirudin said an independent body will be appointed to conduct a detailed study of market demand and actual needs, as the farms will not be expanded and will serve only the local market.

On a separate matter, Amirudin said the state government has taken note of the Sultan’s decree on glamping activities in Hulu Langat, clarifying that the ban only targets activities with deviant themes that contradict societal values.

“Glamping as a normal family activity is not an issue. The problem lies with the theme, not the activity itself,” he said.

He added that the police and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will monitor the situation and take firm action against any violations. — Bernama